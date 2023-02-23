Townhouse in Baltimore County sells for $230,000

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
A 1,408-square-foot house built in 1962 has changed hands. The property located at 961 Regina Drive in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 2, 2023. The $230,000 purchase price works out to $163 per square foot. The property sits on a 1,800-square-foot lot.
These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:
- A 1,502-square-foot home at 953 Circle Drive in Halethorpe sold in September 2022 for $271,000, a price per square foot of $180.
- In September 2022, a 1,408-square-foot home on Circle Drive in Halethorpe sold for $271,900, a price per square foot of $193.
- On Circle Place, Halethorpe, in September 2022, a 1,408-square-foot home was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $181.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.
Sign Up for Alerts