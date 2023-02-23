Townhouse in Baltimore County sells for $230,000

Published on: February 23, 2023 1:57 PM EST

961 Regina Drive - Google Street View
961 Regina Drive - Google Street View
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

A 1,408-square-foot house built in 1962 has changed hands. The property located at 961 Regina Drive in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 2, 2023. The $230,000 purchase price works out to $163 per square foot. The property sits on a 1,800-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

  • A 1,502-square-foot home at 953 Circle Drive in Halethorpe sold in September 2022 for $271,000, a price per square foot of $180.
  • In September 2022, a 1,408-square-foot home on Circle Drive in Halethorpe sold for $271,900, a price per square foot of $193.
  • On Circle Place, Halethorpe, in September 2022, a 1,408-square-foot home was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $181.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok