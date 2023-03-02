Townhouse in Baltimore County sells for $279,900

Looking for townhouses in Baltimore County? The Baltimore County real estate market saw a recent sale at 1015 Stormont Circle, where a townhouse built in 1969 with 1,776 square feet of living space and a 2,070-square-foot lot sold for $279,900 on Feb. 9, 2023.
Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
- A 1,776-square-foot home at 953 Stormont Circle in Halethorpe sold in January 2023 for $248,000, a price per square foot of $140.
- In January 2023, a 1,672-square-foot home on Chelwynd Road in Halethorpe sold for $268,000, a price per square foot of $160.
- On Braxfield Road, Halethorpe, in January 2023, a 1,721-square-foot home was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $186.
The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the last week from $178 to $156. In total, 36 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $261,340, $175 per square foot.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.