Townhouse in Baltimore County sells for $308,600

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
A house built in 1969 located at 939 Stormont Circle in Baltimore County has new owners. The 1,776-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 27, 2023. The $308,600 purchase price works out to $174 per square foot. The house is situated on a 4,752-square-foot lot.
Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:
- A 1,760-square-foot home at 905 Grovehill Road in Halethorpe sold in December 2022 for $284,000, a price per square foot of $161.
- In January 2023, a 1,776-square-foot home on Stormont Circle in Halethorpe sold for $262,755, a price per square foot of $148.
- On Grovehill Road, Halethorpe, in December 2022, a 1,760-square-foot home was sold for $298,000, a price per square foot of $169.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.
Sign Up for Alerts