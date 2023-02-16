Townhouse in Baltimore County sells for $308,600

939 Stormont Circle - Google Street View
A house built in 1969 located at 939 Stormont Circle in Baltimore County has new owners. The 1,776-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 27, 2023. The $308,600 purchase price works out to $174 per square foot. The house is situated on a 4,752-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

  • A 1,760-square-foot home at 905 Grovehill Road in Halethorpe sold in December 2022 for $284,000, a price per square foot of $161.
  • In January 2023, a 1,776-square-foot home on Stormont Circle in Halethorpe sold for $262,755, a price per square foot of $148.
  • On Grovehill Road, Halethorpe, in December 2022, a 1,760-square-foot home was sold for $298,000, a price per square foot of $169.

