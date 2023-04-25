Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $370,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A spacious historic house located at 1807 Gough Street in Baltimore City has new owners. The 2,130-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on April 7, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price works out to $174 per square foot. The house is situated on a 648-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On South Durham Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, an 832-square-foot home was sold for $152,325, a price per square foot of $183.

In March 2023, a 1,312-square-foot home on South Durham Street in Baltimore sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $198.

An 810-square-foot home at 307 South Regester Street in Baltimore sold in April 2023, for $180,000, a price per square foot of $222.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $144 to $154. In total, 155 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,507. The average price per square foot ended up at $161.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

