Recent sale in Baltimore City: $370,000 for a townhouse

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 1010 North Broadway in Baltimore City was sold on April 3, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The building, built in 1920, has an interior space of 1,482 square feet. The house sits on a 1,316-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On East Chase Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 804-square-foot home was sold for $74,800, a price per square foot of $93.

A 759-square-foot home at 902 North Broadway in Baltimore sold in November 2022, for $108,000, a price per square foot of $142.

In March 2023, a 600-square-foot home on Ashland Avenue in Baltimore sold for $69,500, a price per square foot of $116.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $149 to $144. In total, 175 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $229,753. The average price per square foot ended up at $150. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

