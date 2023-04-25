Baltimore townhouse sells for $358,000

The historic property located at 111 South Clinton Street in Baltimore City was sold on April 7, 2023 for $358,000, or $190 per square foot. The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,884 square feet. The townhouse sits on a 1,218-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On South Bouldin Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,134-square-foot home was sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $220.

A 1,752-square-foot home at 125 South Highland Avenue in Baltimore sold in February 2023, for $210,000, a price per square foot of $120.

In March 2023, a 1,554-square-foot home on East Lombard Street in Baltimore sold for $205,000, a price per square foot of $132.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $144 to $154. In total, 155 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,507. The average price per square foot ended up at $161.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

