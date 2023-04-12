Recent sale: Townhouse in Baltimore City for $515,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,259-square-foot townhouse situated at 2814 Dillon Street in Baltimore was sold recently. The transaction took place in March, with a final purchase price of $515,000, or $409 per square foot. This property was built back in 1920.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $140 to $148. In total, 162 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $240,005, $160 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

