Townhouse sells for $362,500 in Baltimore City

Published on: March 07, 2023 7:11 PM EST

741 South Curley Street - Google Street View
741 South Curley Street - Google Street View
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Looking for homes in Baltimore City? The historic property located at 741 South Curley Street in Baltimore City was sold on Feb. 23, 2023 for $362,500, or $210 per square foot. The house built in 1915 has an interior space of 1,728 square feet. The house is situated on a 804-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

  • On South Curley Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,128-square-foot home was sold for $220,000, a price per square foot of $195.
  • In October 2022, a 984-square-foot home on South Curley Street in Baltimore sold for $409,000, a price per square foot of $416.
  • A 1,416-square-foot home at 833 South Linwood Avenue in Baltimore sold in January 2023 for $279,000, a price per square foot of $197.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the last week from $157 to $155. In total, 191 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $265,239. The average price per square foot was $163.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok