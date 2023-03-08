Townhouse sells for $362,500 in Baltimore City

Looking for homes in Baltimore City? The historic property located at 741 South Curley Street in Baltimore City was sold on Feb. 23, 2023 for $362,500, or $210 per square foot. The house built in 1915 has an interior space of 1,728 square feet. The house is situated on a 804-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

On South Curley Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,128-square-foot home was sold for $220,000, a price per square foot of $195.

In October 2022, a 984-square-foot home on South Curley Street in Baltimore sold for $409,000, a price per square foot of $416.

A 1,416-square-foot home at 833 South Linwood Avenue in Baltimore sold in January 2023 for $279,000, a price per square foot of $197.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the last week from $157 to $155. In total, 191 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $265,239. The average price per square foot was $163.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.