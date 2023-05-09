Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $325,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 113 Burnett Street in Baltimore City was sold on April 27, 2023. The $325,000 purchase price works out to $330 per square foot. The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 984 square feet. The house is situated on a 672-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Race Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,152-square-foot home was sold for $230,000, a price per square foot of $200.

A 3,321-square-foot home at 1406 South Hanover Street in Baltimore sold in February 2023, for $505,000, a price per square foot of $152.

In April 2023, a 1,506-square-foot home on West Ostend Street in Baltimore sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $219.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week to $155. In total, 240 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $243,550. The average price per square foot was $168. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

