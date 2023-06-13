Townhouse sells for $334,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A historic property located at 1508 Boyle Street in Baltimore City was sold on May 30, 2023. The $334,000 purchase price works out to $261 per square foot. The house, built in 1919, has an interior space of 1,280 square feet. The property sits on a 744-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, in October 2022, a 1,262-square-foot home was sold for $226,000, a price per square foot of $179.

A 3,600-square-foot home at 1417 Webster Street in Baltimore sold in February 2023, for $1,255,000, a price per square foot of $349.

In April 2023, a 1,567-square-foot home on Webster Street in Baltimore sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $249.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $154 to $164. In total, 134 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $264,365. The average price per square foot was $179. A condo in Baltimore that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

