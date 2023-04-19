Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $339,900

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 1331 South Charles Street in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,515-square-foot property, built in 1880, was sold on March 31, 2023. The $339,900 purchase price works out to $224 per square foot. The townhouse sits on a 1,425-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In September 2022, a 1,444-square-foot home on South Charles Street in Baltimore sold for $466,000, a price per square foot of $323.

A 1,716-square-foot home at 1238 South Charles Street in Baltimore sold in January 2023, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $219.

On West Ostend Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,736-square-foot home was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $213.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $149 to $144. In total, 175 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $229,753. The average price per square foot ended up at $150. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

