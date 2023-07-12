Townhouse sells for $345,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A house located at 922 South Macon Street in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,524-square-foot property, built in 2015, was sold on June 26, 2023, for $345,000, or $226 per square foot. This is a three-story house. The home’s outer structure has built-up roofing. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a built-in two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 915 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,053-square-foot home at 4610 Hudson Street in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $200.

On Hudson Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,856-square-foot home was sold for $378,000, a price per square foot of $204.

In May 2023, a 1,653-square-foot home on South Macon Street in Baltimore sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $227.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $169 to $164. In total, 161 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $275,701. The average price per square foot ended up at $176.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

