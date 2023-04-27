Townhouse sells for $780,000 in Baltimore City

The transaction of the historic townhouse located at 423 Hamburg Street in Baltimore is now complete, with the property selling for $780,000. The new homeowners took possession of their residence in April. Constructed in the year 1800, this spacious townhouse offers 2,259 square feet of living area, and the purchase price breaks down to $345 per square foot.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $144 to $154. In total, 155 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,507. The average price per square foot ended up at $161. A house in Baltimore that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

