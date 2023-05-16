Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $295,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A 1,780-square-foot house built in 1940 has changed hands. The property located at 3726 Ednor Road in Baltimore City was sold on May 2, 2023, for $295,000, or $166 per square foot. The property sits on a 2,144-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Yolando Road, Baltimore, in September 2022, a 1,500-square-foot home was sold for $186,000, a price per square foot of $124.

A 1,500-square-foot home at 3831 Yolando Road in Baltimore sold in April 2023, for $105,700, a price per square foot of $70.

In November 2022, a 1,500-square-foot home on Yolando Road in Baltimore sold for $205,000, a price per square foot of $137.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $153 to $164. In total, 122 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $255,207. The average price per square foot ended up at $181. A house in Baltimore that sold for $952,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.