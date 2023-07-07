Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $329,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 126 South Clinton Street in Baltimore City was sold on June 20, 2023 for $329,000, or $206 per square foot. The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,595 square feet. This is a two-story house. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of built-up roofing. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,012 square feet.

In November 2022, a 1,260-square-foot home on South Clinton Street in Baltimore sold for $290,500, a price per square foot of $231.

On South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,510-square-foot home was sold for $134,000, a price per square foot of $89.

A 1,662-square-foot home at 3230 East Lombard Street in Baltimore sold in December 2022, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $190.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $175 to $169. In total, 163 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $262,151. The average price per square foot was $176.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

