Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $335,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 204 South Conkling Street in Baltimore City was sold on June 14, 2023. The $335,000 purchase price works out to $322 per square foot. The house, built in 1920, has an interior space of 1,040 square feet. This is a two-story house. On the exterior, the home features built-up roofing. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The townhouse sits on a 975-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Mount Pleasant Avenue, Baltimore, in May 2023, a 888-square-foot home was sold for $105,000, a price per square foot of $118.

In June 2023, a 1,313-square-foot home on Claremont Street in Baltimore sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $221.

A 1,313-square-foot home at 3706 Claremont Street in Baltimore sold in April 2023, for $135,500, a price per square foot of $103.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $175 to $169. In total, 163 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $262,151. The average price per square foot was $176.

