Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $340,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A property located at 4711 Marlene Mews in Baltimore City was sold on June 21, 2023. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $236 per square foot. The house, built in 2019, has an interior space of 1,440 square feet. This is a three-story house. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of built-up roofing. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a built-in one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property sits on a 1,089-square-foot lot.

On South Newkirk Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,612-square-foot home was sold for $332,500, a price per square foot of $206.

In May 2023, a 1,600-square-foot home on South Oldham Street in Baltimore sold for $348,000, a price per square foot of $218.

A 1,600-square-foot home at 204 South Macon Street in Baltimore sold in December 2022, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $238.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $175 to $169. In total, 163 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $262,151. The average price per square foot was $176.

