Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $352,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 3414 Dillon Street in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,036-square-foot property, built in 1920, was sold on July 12, 2023, for $352,000, or $340 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of built-up materials. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 812 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In April 2023, a 2,352-square-foot home on South Baylis Street in Baltimore sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $242.

On South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, in February 2023, a 757-square-foot home was sold for $192,000, a price per square foot of $254.

A 1,152-square-foot home at 3503 Hudson Street in Baltimore sold in February 2023, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $217.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $163 to $158. In total, 200 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $256,890. The average price per square foot was $172.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.