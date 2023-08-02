Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $360,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 1523 Belt Street in Baltimore City was sold on July 14, 2023. The $360,000 purchase price works out to $283 per square foot. The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,274 square feet. This is a two-story house. On the exterior, the home features built-up roofing. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The lot of the property covers an area of 1,040 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

  • On Covington Street, Baltimore, in March 2023, a 1,362-square-foot home was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $374.
  • In December 2022, a 2,024-square-foot home on Covington Street in Baltimore sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $198.
  • A 1,306-square-foot home at 1629 Belt Street in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $362,500, a price per square foot of $278.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $158 to $162. In total, 106 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $260,040, $175 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

