Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $375,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 1805 Belt Street in Baltimore City was sold on July 11, 2023. The $375,000 purchase price works out to $238 per square foot. The house, built in 1920, has an interior space of 1,574 square feet. This is a two-story house. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of built-up roofing. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 1,040 square feet.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Belt Street, Baltimore, in January 2023, a 1,128-square-foot home was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $226.

In October 2022, a 1,509-square-foot home on Webster Street in Baltimore sold for $47,365, a price per square foot of $31.

A 1,144-square-foot home at 1721 Jackson Street in Baltimore sold in July 2023, for $350,100, a price per square foot of $306.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $163 to $158. In total, 200 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $256,890. The average price per square foot was $172.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.