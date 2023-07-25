Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $375,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A spacious historic house located at 432 East Clement Street in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 2,168-square-foot property, built in 1885, was sold on July 12, 2023, for $375,000, or $173 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The home’s exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from built-up. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property sits on a 662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Belt Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,166-square-foot home was sold for $489,900, a price per square foot of $420.

A 1,388-square-foot home at 1412 Belt Street in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $299,900, a price per square foot of $216.

In October 2022, a 1,257-square-foot home on Riverside Avenue in Baltimore sold for $359,000, a price per square foot of $286.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $163 to $158. In total, 200 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $256,890. The average price per square foot was $172.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

