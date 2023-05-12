Townhouse sells in Baltimore County for $330,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A property located at 23 Regester Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on April 21, 2023. The $330,000 purchase price works out to $271 per square foot. The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,216 square feet. The house sits on a 1,900-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 1,451-square-foot home on Regester Avenue in Baltimore sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $262.

On Regester Avenue, Baltimore, in September 2022, a 1,451-square-foot home was sold for $387,000, a price per square foot of $267.

A 1,451-square-foot home at 176 Dumbarton Road in Baltimore sold in October 2022, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $234.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County increased in the past week from $180 to $191. In total, 220 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $359,392. The average price per square foot was $198. A house in Lutherville Timonium that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

