Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is the crown jewel of the city, and living along the waterfront offers beautiful views, easy access to the pedestrian promenade and proximity to top attractions.

These condos provide the best of waterfront living, and range in price from $383,000-$1,250,000.

Two-story condo in Fells Point

Located in Henderson’s Wharf, a converted tobacco warehouse that now contains 137 condo units and 37 hotel rooms, you’ll find this unique two-story condo unit. The main living space is open and features exposed brick. A shared living and dining area leads to an updated kitchen. A half-bathroom completes the unit’s first level. Upstairs, there is a bright, open den with a wood-burning fireplace, wet bar, and balcony access. The bedroom is spacious, with a walk-in closet and an updated full bathroom.

The private balcony provides beautiful waterfront views. Building amenities include a 24-hour concierge, a welcoming lobby, fitness center, private courtyard and one garage space. The building is located right next to the water, marina and walking promenade in Fells Point. Walk to all the shops and restaurants in Fells Point while taking in beautiful water views.

The details:

Address: 1000 Fell St. Unit 620

List price: $383,000 (HOA fees: $737/month)

One bedroom, 1 1/2 bathrooms (1,383 square feet)

Agent: Linda Fredeking, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Attractive waterfront condo in Canton

This two-bedroom condo in Anchorage Tower, next to Boston Street Pier Park, has lots to offer. The modern unit opens to a large hallway and an open living and dining area. There are hardwood floors and a bonus space, which could be a nice home office. A spacious kitchen with lots of storage is nicely updated. The primary bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There’s a second bedroom and another full bathroom.

A balcony off the main living space provides beautiful water and city views. Building amenities include 24-hour reception desk, exercise room, a community room, storage rooms and two parking spaces. The home is located right on the water, with access to the pedestrian promenade and a short distance to Canton shops and restaurants.

The details:

Address: 2515 Boston St. Unit 1108

List price: $439,900 (HOA fees: $757/month)

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,458 square feet)

Agent: Linda Fredeking, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Stunning condo at the Inner Harbor

Inside the Ritz-Carlton Residences, you’ll find this stunning unit which underwent a gut renovation with designer finishes in 2015-2016. The home opens to a colorful foyer and hallway which leads to an open living space. A bright living room has a gas fireplace and access to the balcony. The gourmet kitchen is a focal point of the home, with custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and marble counters. There’s also a dining area with a tray ceiling.

There are three bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. A massive primary suite includes a beautiful bedroom, luxurious bathroom with separate tub and shower, and a dressing room with lots of storage. There’s also a laundry room, storage space and a half bathroom.

This condo is located right on the water, with easy access to Federal Hill and downtown attractions. The unit has a large balcony with views of Federal Hill Park and the city skyline. The building is known for its attractive amenities, which include a 24/7 concierge service, fitness center, an indoor saltwater pool with hot tub, resident’s lounge, theater, meeting and party rooms, beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens, valet service and two parking spaces.

The details:

Address: 801 Key Highway Unit 350

List price: $1,250,000 (HOA fees: $3,946/month)

Three bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (3,351 square feet)

Agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate