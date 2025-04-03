In West Friendship, you’ll find this beautifully designed six-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home. It was custom built in 2006 and has been meticulously maintained and updated. An attractive outdoor space completes this unique property.

A welcoming front porch greets you to the home. Inside, a foyer opens to a formal dining room on one side and a living room on the other. Both feature unique millwork. A private library or den is tucked behind a set of French doors. The heart of the home is the two-story family room, with dramatic windows and a gas fireplace. It flows nicely into a beautifully updated eat-in kitchen featuring Monogram appliances, granite countertops and a spacious island. There’s also a sunny breakfast nook. A half bath, mudroom (with a pet shower!) and a laundry room are also on the main level.

A luxurious primary suite is conveniently located on the main level. The bright space features an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, each with new hardwood floors and large closets, and two updated bathrooms.

Additional living space and lots of storage can be found in the walk-out lower level. It contains a large recreation room, an exercise room and another bedroom and a full bathroom.

Outside, enjoy multiple entertaining spaces overlooking beautiful vistas of preserved farmland. A large deck is accessible from both the kitchen and primary bedroom. It leads to a charming flagstone patio with a built-in firepit and water feature. There’s also a stamped concrete patio off of the walk-out lower level. The lot is nicely landscaped with plenty of green space (and an electric dog fence with two collars included). An attached three-car garage completes the home.

The home is located on a quiet street. Area parks, shops and restaurants are all nearby, and downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details: