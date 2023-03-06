What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of Feb. 27?

Published on: March 06, 2023 6:27 PM EST

$715,000, townhouse at 621 Patterson Park Avenue
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Looking for homes in Baltimore County? Here’s the Baltimore County real estate market update. A house in Baltimore that sold for $999,999 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the last week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the last week from $157 to $155. In total, 191 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $265,239. The average price per square foot was $163.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $577,500, townhouse at 221 25th Street

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 221 25th Street in Baltimore. The price was $577,500 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 4,697 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $123.

$577,500, townhouse at 221 25th Street

9. $620,000, townhouse at 3523 Calvert Street

The property at 3523 Calvert Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 2,250 square feet. The price per square foot is $276.

$620,000, townhouse at 3523 Calvert Street

8. $642,000, townhouse at 1307 Calvert Street

The sale of the townhouse at 1307 Calvert Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $642,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 4,158 square feet. The price per square foot was $154.

$642,000, townhouse at 1307 Calvert Street

7. $645,000, single-family house at 2708 Whitney Avenue

The property at 2708 Whitney Avenue in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $645,000. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 2,725 square feet. The price per square foot is $237.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok
$645,000, detached house at 2708 Whitney Avenue

6. $655,000, townhouse at 216 Patterson Park Avenue

The 2,173 square-foot townhouse at 216 Patterson Park Avenue in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $655,000, $301 per square foot. The house was built in 1918.

$655,000, townhouse at 216 Patterson Park Avenue

5. $700,000, single-family home at 5607 Purlington Way

The sale of the detached house at 5607 Purlington Way, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 2,928 square feet. The price per square foot was $239.

$700,000, single-family residence at 5607 Purlington Way

4. $715,000, townhouse at 621 Patterson Park Avenue

The 2,982 square-foot townhouse at 621 Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $715,000, $240 per square foot. The house was built in 1920.

$715,000, townhouse at 621 Patterson Park Avenue

3. $799,000, detached house at 5105 Falls Road Terrace

The sale of the single-family residence at 5105 Falls Road Terrace, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $799,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1916 and has a living area of 2,656 square feet. The price per square foot was $301.

$799,000, single-family home at 5105 Falls Road Terrace

2. $980,000, townhouse at 711 Regester Street

The property at 711 Regester Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $980,000. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 3,600 square feet. The price per square foot is $272.

$980,000, townhouse at 711 Regester Street

1. $999,999, single-family residence at 4607 Roland Avenue

The property at 4607 Roland Avenue in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $999,999. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 3,455 square feet. The price per square foot is $289.

$999,999, single-family house at 4607 Roland Avenue

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.