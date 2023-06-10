What you can get for $175K-$222K in Baltimore

Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.
Here are three unique real estate listings ranging from $175,000-$222,000, putting them in line with the $215,000 median price of all Baltimore homes sold in 2022.
Charming row house in Bayview
This well-maintained Bayview row house offers unique charm. Inside, you’ll find a bright and open entry and living room, thanks to the large front window and a one-of-a-kind separating wall. This front space could be used as a large foyer/mudroom, or as a play space or office. The living room opens to a spacious separate dining room. An updated kitchen sits at the back of the house. Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms and a bathroom. There are original hardwood floors throughout the home.
A small deck and parking pad make up the backyard. The home is conveniently located near Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and the new Yard 56 shopping center, which includes a grocery store, gym and restaurants. There’s also a neighborhood park.
The details:
- Address: 356 Drew St.
- List price: $217,500
- Two bedrooms, one bathroom (1,418 square feet)
- Agent: Gustavo Ponton, Patty Kallmyer and Co. of Next Step Realty
Historic three-story row house in Union Square
This cheery three-story row house, built in 1880, offers plenty of colorful charm and space. The end unit features original hardwood floors, a gorgeous main staircase and a back staircase off the kitchen. The main level opens to a spacious living room, with a separate dining room and kitchen at the back. The kitchen has been updated and includes exposed brick and floating shelves. Upstairs, the second story has two bedrooms and a large updated bathroom, with a soaking tub and separate shower. The third story features a large bedroom with an attached sitting room, fireplace and exposed brick.
A private deck is located at the back of the house, perfect for outdoor dining or relaxing. The home is located a half block from Union Square Park, close to Pigtown and Hollins Market.
The details:
- Address: 106 S. Stricker St.
- List price: $222,000
- Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (2,100 square feet)
- Agents: Mark Moyer, Douglas Realty
Traditional row house in Belair-Edison
This Belair-Edison row house offers charm and modern updates, starting with an inviting front porch. Inside, you’ll find a bright living room with beautiful inlaid hardwood floors which continue into a separate dining room. At the back of the house is an updated galley kitchen, which features granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash and unique built-in shelving. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and an updated bathroom. A finished basement provides space for a family room (or a third bedroom), laundry area and storage.
Off the kitchen is a private hardscaped backyard with lots of shade from a beautiful tree. The home is located a few blocks from Herring Run Park and not far from Lake Montebello and Clifton Park.
The details:
- Address: 3126 Chesterfield Ave.
- List price: $175,000
- Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms (1,038 square feet)
- Agent: Vincent DeLorenzo, The DeLorenzo Group