This White Hall home is set on 68 private acres and is truly one of a kind. Enjoy masterful craftsmanship, distinct interiors and incredible outdoor spaces and views.

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

The home was designed by Arthur Valk and constructed by specialty builder Ilex. The craftsmanship is stunning, and features massive white pine logs, rough-hewn beams and framing timbers, with each joint scribe-fitted. Custom mahogany-framed doors and windows, soaring cathedral ceilings and two beautiful wood-burning fireplaces are just a few of the architectural details that make this home so special.

A grand foyer welcomes you inside, with a formal dining room on the left. The heart of the home is the great room with massive windows, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace made of antique brick and stone. It flows nicely to the gourmet eat-in kitchen, which is contemporary in design with wood cabinetry, a large island and a walk-in pantry. Multiple sets of French doors off the main living spaces open to a wonderful backyard patio. The main level also has a home office and mudroom.

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

Enjoy a magnificent main-level primary suite. Vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and a private covered deck create a unique space to retreat and relax. You’ll also love the spa-like bath, walk-in closet and two dressing areas. A second bedroom is also on the main level, with its own en suite bathroom.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Upstairs, an incredible mezzanine level overlooks below. Skylights flood the space with light, which contains a sitting room, a second office and a studio.

The lower level offers plenty of additional living space, with walk-out access to the backyard. You’ll find two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, a recreation room (with an infrared sauna), a wine room and a media or fitness room.

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

(Calum McKinney)

In the backyard, enjoy beautiful landscaping and hardscaping. A highlight is the large patio surrounded by scenic vistas. It offers the perfect place to relax, entertain or dine al fresco. There’s also a private deck off the primary suite and other charming gathering spaces.

As you explore the 68-acre property, you’ll find woodland trails, a meadow and a meandering stream. There’s also an attached three-car garage, detached workshop and tractor shed.

The home offers plenty of privacy but is also just minutes from First Mine Run, Ladew Topiary Gardens and the NCR Trail. Downtown Baltimore is about 40 minutes away.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The details: