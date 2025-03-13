This five-bedroom, three-bath contemporary home in Howard County stands out for its one-of-a-kind interiors, high-end updates and beautiful outdoor areas. The home is nestled on more than 3 private acres in Woodmark and fully takes advantage of the beautiful views from every room.

Inside, a welcoming foyer greets you with exposed brick and a skylight. The heart of the home is an incredible great room featuring vaulted ceilings with wood beams, a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace and massive windows flooding the space with natural light. It opens to a gourmet kitchen, perfect for cooking and entertaining. Enjoy high-end appliances, quartz countertops and a breakfast nook with another fireplace. There’s also an attractive dining room and living room.

There are three bedrooms on the main floor and two on the lower level. The primary suite is luxurious, with a modern en suite bathroom and a large closet. It also provides direct access to the home’s incredible deck. Two additional bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom complete the main level. A spiral staircase leads to the home’s lofted second floor. Here, you’ll find additional space for a home office, den or storage.

The finished lower level features a large recreation room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. It offers panoramic views and walk-out access to the backyard.

A highlight of the home is the beautiful outdoor spaces surrounded by nature. Off the main living space, you’ll find a screened porch and a massive deck perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Step down to the fenced lawn, with a hardscape firepit and patio. There’s also an attached two-car side-load garage.

The home is conveniently located in Western Howard County. Downtown Baltimore and Frederick are both about 35 minutes away.

The details: