Known as Woodwynd, this 10-acre estate in Greenspring Valley is available for the first time in more than 50 years. The six-bedroom, 5 1/2-bathroom home offers more than 8,000 square feet of charming interiors, beautiful grounds with a 40-foot pool and a guest house, carriage house and barn.

The property welcomes you with a tree-lined private drive. The home, built circa 1890, opens to an inviting foyer. The large entry contains original hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. There’s a formal living room with an attached sunroom and a formal dining room with one of the home’s many fireplaces. Off the large eat-in kitchen is a family room, featuring 28-foot ceilings, a stone fireplace and a lofted second-level library. The room is flooded with natural light and provides easy access to the backyard. Also on the main level, you’ll find a charming sitting room with beautiful built-ins and a home office.

There are six bedrooms located on the second and third floors. Retreat to the primary suite, which features a fireplace, attached sunroom and ensuite bathroom. Many of the other bedrooms also have fireplaces and are generously sized. The upper levels also contain flexible bonus spaces that could serve a variety of uses, including a home gym, playroom or hobby room.

Outside, the home is surrounded by lush greenery, including mature trees and thoughtful landscaping. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the large stone patio with pergola while taking in the sweeping pastoral views. Or take a dip in the 40-foot in-ground pool.

In addition to the main house, there’s also a two-bedroom guest house, carriage house and barn offering lots of additional living space.

It’s conveniently located to Greenspring Station, area country clubs, schools and more. Downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details: