Stability and a strong benefits package used to be two key selling points of taking a job in the federal government. Under the Trump administration, which has enacted sweeping cuts to the federal workforce, stability is no longer certain — and benefits like health insurance can evaporate.

Former federal workers say they’ve received little information about how to prepare for what’s coming next if their job is cut.

“They’re providing zero guidance, zero information on what to do during this transition,” said Rebecca Ferguson-Ondrey, a former Health and Human Services employee and the co-founder of wellfed, a new organization that supports current and former federal workers.

“Typically, if you’re laid off, there’s offboarding,” she said. “None of that is being made available to us.”

Since government officials seem to be of little help, we talked to experts for you. Here are some tips on what to do if you’re losing your federal benefits and pitfalls to avoid.

Consider your health insurance options

Federal workers who are eligible to retire can typically keep their health insurance, one of the benefits of qualifying for early retirement, said Tammy Flanagan, a federal benefits expert and consultant.

It’s a different story if you can’t retire. Once federal workers leave their jobs with the government, they can keep their federal health insurance for 31 days at no cost, Flanagan said. They can then enroll in temporary coverage that can continue for up to 18 months, but it can be expensive.

For federal workers who accepted an offer to defer their resignation, that means the 31 days of free coverage will begin in September or October, when their job formally ends, and temporary coverage can begin after that, Flanagan said.

Much like COBRA in the private sector, the temporary coverage requires the ex-fed to cover both the costs they were already paying as an employee and the portion of their premium that the government paid for them during their employment.

Flanagan said former federal employees should consider comparing the cost of temporary coverage to health insurance they can buy through the state’s health marketplace, which lets people shop for coverage from private carriers. The marketplace could be cheaper if you only need basic preventative health care or are worried about expenses while unemployed.

Losing current health coverage is a ”qualifying life event” that allows you to sign up for a health insurance plan outside of the typical enrollment period. Maryland’s health insurance marketplace is accessible online at marylandhealthconnection.gov. You can use the website to find out if you qualify for a special enrollment period, learn your eligibility for financial help and compare plans.

Flanagan said it is important to pay attention to the benefits that are offered if you’re leaving your federal job, such as the temporary coverage.

“If you don’t take action, you’ll lose it and you can’t pick it up later,” she said.

FSAs, Thrift Savings Plan and other benefits

Flexible spending accounts for health care and other costs end the same day your federal employment ends, so look for ways to spend those so you don’t lose them, Flanagan said.

Dental and vision benefits also end after you leave federal employment, unless you are eligible to retire. You can check the health insurance marketplace for dental and vision options.

Federal workers also have a Thrift Savings Plan, a retirement savings and investment plan similar to a 401(k). They can borrow from that plan with no penalty while still employed, Flanagan said, which includes the deferred resignation period.

For people worried about money while they search for a new job, borrowing from the plan is an option, Flanagan said. Just be sure you can afford to make the payments, plus interest — though the interest goes back into the Thrift Savings account.

Importantly, federal workers lose the ability to borrow from their plan once they leave their jobs, so it’s important to make that decision before that, Flanagan said.

It’s also important to check the terms of that loan and make sure it doesn’t require repayment when you leave government service, said Sarah Adam, a financial advisor for Edward Jones.

You can also take a lump distribution from your plan, but face a 10% early withdrawal penalty if you’re younger than 59 and a half, the IRS age cutoff. It’s crucial to consider those penalties before deciding to borrow or take a lump distribution, Adam said.

“I would weigh how long you think it is you’re going to be without steady income in the present day against what that gain over years would be of leaving those funds within the TSP,” she said.

After leaving the government, you can leave your retirement savings in the account or create an individual retirement account separate from your employer, which brings greater control over your investment options but likely more fees, Adam said. When you get a new job, you can also move the funds into your new workplace’s retirement plan.

Federal workers should also keep a copy of their personnel records — which will include insurance information, sick leave balances, and more — in case they ever return to federal work.

“They don’t want to count on the government keeping track of that,” Flanagan said.