Montgomery County officials unanimously passed a bill Tuesday creating a hiring preference for displaced federal workers. The move comes as thousands of federal workers in Maryland face uncertainty amid workforce cuts under the Trump administration.

Council Vice President Will Jawando introduced the bill in March in an effort to assist former federal workers and mitigate economic disruptions in the community.

“This legislation sends a clear message to our federal workers: we value, appreciate you and need you here in Montgomery County,” Jawando said in a statement. “This bill represents our firm commitment to the dedicated public servants who keep our government running, and our nation safe, especially during these challenging times.”

Federal Workers Bill PASSES Thrilled to share that this morning, the County Council UNANIMOUSLY passed my bill establishing a hiring preference for our amazing #FederalWorkers in the county who have been wrongfully fired by the Trump administration. Posted by Councilmember Will Jawando on Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Displaced workers will have preference after veterans and individuals with disabilities under this new law, which is expected to be signed by County Executive Marc Elrich next week. The hiring advantage will be in place for a year.

To qualify for preferential hiring, candidates must live in Montgomery County, demonstrate a loss of income due to an unexpected layoff and have received notification from the federal government that their position was no longer needed or that they were subject to reduction in force on or after Jan. 1.

The Trump administration’s budget cuts and mass government downsizing have resulted in the loss of over 4,000 jobs in Montgomery County since January. Almost half of all federal workers in Maryland live in Montgomery or Prince George’s County.

Displaced federal workers have inundated the job market in Maryland and around the nation’s capital, making job searches more competitive as these workers navigate new terrain.

The state has provided resources for federal workers impacted by the mass layoffs. Gov. Wes Moore last month unveiled the Federal Emergency Loan Program, which makes a $700, interest-free loan available to Marylanders who lost their federal government jobs. The online application requires documentation of Maryland residency and federal employment termination and an “attestation” of financial hardship.

Moore also directed education leaders to consider hiring displaced federal workers for open teaching positions in March. This program helps former federal workers find job opportunities in the education sector through adapted teacher preparation programs and alternate ways to obtain a teaching license.

The Maryland Department of Labor also regularly publishes a list of hiring events and job fairs, some specifically catering to former federal workers.