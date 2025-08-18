Networking can be a challenge at any stage in your career, whether you’re actively job searching or building a web of contacts.

But as workers in Maryland face an oversaturated job market — thanks in part to extensive layoffs in the federal government — it may feel even more daunting. Some former federal workers may also be looking to build new networks as they consider career changes.

We talked to experts for tips on staying connected and engaged while networking for new opportunities.

Take multiple approaches

It takes a lot of time and energy to make connections, but it’s important to tackle the challenge in multiple ways.

Tapping into communities from your alma mater or industry groups, and setting up informal interviews are all ways you can network, said Christine Routzahn, director of the career center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“We know we grow by also supporting others,” Routzahn said. “I think a lot of people want to connect and support someone else’s professional growth as they’ve probably been supported in their past.”

Contacting someone in a role you aspire to for a quick conversation, going to events and career fairs and updating your LinkedIn profile also count, she said.

For federal workers who have been in their position for years, job searching can be new territory. It’s important to embrace the opportunity to try something new and connect with other professionals in their industry, said Yvette Bunn Jones, assistant vice president of human resources at the Community College of Baltimore County.

“It’s a challenge to network, to look for positions when you haven’t had to do that in the past,” said Bunn Jones.

Bunn Jones suggested finding professional associations or affinity groups in the jobs you aspire to do to build a network. Social media can be a key to finding communities and groups with similar interests.

Volunteer and unpaid internships are also a great way to connect with other professionals, she said.

If you’re looking for networking opportunities, communities across the state have rallied to provide resources for recently laid-off federal workers. This includes job fairs and career expos as well as courses and tuition-free trainings at local colleges like UMBC and CCBC.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

People in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area are very sympathetic to the struggle former federal workers are facing, said Michelle Amante, senior vice president of government programs at the Partnership for Public Service.

“Don’t be shy about asking for help,” she said.

Events are great for meeting a lot of people at once, but there is value in reaching out to individuals. Amante suggested mapping out your networking and making a plan to build more connections.

People should be reaching out to their inner circle to look over their resumes or practice their elevator pitch.

“It’s important that you are able to communicate why your work is so critical and what your core skills are,” said Amante, emphasizing that these should be only 30 to 45 seconds long. “It’s not a resume rundown or a list of your job titles.”

Experts suggest job seekers tap their network for resumé advice and interview practice. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Reframe ‘networking’ to ‘relationships’

Networking doesn’t always have to be done in a professional setting. It is more about finding connections and building relationships.

“Networking isn’t a one-sided transaction — be curious about the other person, you have something to offer as well,” said Baltimore career counselor Amanda Chenkin. “It’s a relationship. Reach out and touch base with updates.”

Online groups, sports and hobbies or social events can all be good places to form professional connections without the pressure of a business setting, especially now, Chenkin said.

“In our region, lots of people are in the same boat and may not be able to help the way they may have been able to help in the past in terms of connecting you with other people to talk to, or jobs,” said Chenkin. “That might just be more difficult right now.”

Chenkin advises her clients to take a step back and reflect before jumping into the job search. People should self-reflect and take a moment to understand the emotions of navigating the job market, especially given what has happened, according to Chenkin.

While it is natural to want to move quickly into another job, there is a significant decrease in job growth, which can make it challenging to find the “perfect job” or the “right job,” said Chenkin.

She emphasized that people should take that opportunity to learn more about themselves in this moment to find a new path for the future.

Build your web, but make sure to self-care

The impact on social, emotional and mental well-being this has had on federal workers should be acknowledged, said Bunn Jones.

“Responding to sudden change and looking for opportunities, it can be exhausting,” said Bunn Jones. “So while you’re searching for a job, make sure that you’re also taking opportunities to take care of self.”

Connecting with others can also inspire others and help them find community in between the lines.

“Networking is really important,” said Routzahn. “I think it also kind of motivates you right during this tough time, because you realize you’re not the only one.”