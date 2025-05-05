Thousands of people in Maryland have lost their federal jobs or positions tied to the U.S. government. But there are many who still have a cubicle in one of the many federal agencies in Maryland or Washington.

Some may be clenching their teeth or gripping the steering wheel extra tightly as they inch along newly clogged Baltimore or Washington beltways and highways, maybe for the first time in years after working from home, to an office they may barely recognize.

They’re dealing with losing co-workers and the uncertainty of whether their jobs could be in danger as well.

It’s a lot to take in, say experts who advise people to take a step back, look at the big picture, and take some deep breaths. Workplace stress is real, and here are some steps people can take to cope.

A ‘traumatic’ time

This is no ordinary downsizing for those let go and those still working. It may feel like a mass trauma, said Dr. Robin Weiss, a Maryland psychiatrist who has worked for the National Academy of Sciences, a federal advisory panel, and in private practice.

A Trump administration official has even previously expressed a vision of putting federal bureaucrats “in trauma.”

“For these employees to watch a system they care deeply about destroyed before their eyes, with little hope it can be rebuilt, is devastating,” said Weiss, who is also a past president of the Maryland Psychiatric Society. “People need to recognize the societal context. It’s a unique situation. A unique trauma.”

Weiss said the first step for federal workers is understanding that context. They have worked all or part of their careers for the public benefit, and they are not alone.

She said some may take solace in the public reaction, such as demonstrations or news articles showing disillusionment with cuts to jobs and research funding.

“They are valued,” Weiss said. “Their skills are valued.”

For the body and mind

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the health agencies facing workforce cuts, says everyone can feel stress.

That includes stress that “can occur when you face problems such as those related to work,” according to an agency post, dated prior to Trump’s inauguration in January.

“Feeling stress can be a normal coping response and can forge a healthy sense of our ability to solve problems,” the CDC says. “However, when the stress is long term, known as chronic stress, it can lead to worsening health problems.”

It can cause feelings of fear, anger or sadness; changes in appetite and energy; trouble concentrating; nightmares; and headaches.

The CDC suggests finding the right combination of releases. That can include:

Taking breaks from news and social media

Taking deep breaths and stretching

Keeping a journal and spending time outdoors

Reminding yourself of things for which you are grateful

Talking to people about your feelings

Connecting with community or faith-based organizations

Sleeping regular hours, eating healthy, limiting alcohol and smoking, and exercising, even in small amounts, are good too.

Weiss adds that the workers should seek out others who will listen.

People, she said, “just need to vent.”

Seeking outside help

Those who can’t seem to cope, have continued trouble sleeping and can’t enjoy family or events the way they used to, may need to talk to a professional, the experts say.

Primary care doctors and insurers can be a source for names of therapists. For those who don’t know where to turn, there also are crisis hotlines manned with counselors.

“We’ve been pointing people to the 988 helpline and www.988helpline.org for tips,” said Adrienne Breidenstine, spokeswoman for Behavioral Health Systems Baltimore, which manages mental health and substance use services for Baltimore.

“988 has been fielding calls from federal workers, and the helpline is able to manage the volume of calls it receives,” she said.

Another resource for people who may not have the ability to pay or pay much is Pro Bono Counseling, which matches people with therapists and operates a WARMLine at 410-598-0234.