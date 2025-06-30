Thousands of federal employees in Maryland are facing a tough job market amid workforce cuts under the Trump administration. For some, that will mean tackling job interviews — maybe for the first time in years.

If you’re feeling nervous or unsure about how to approach job interviews after working as a public servant, here are some tips from career experts and others who are helping federal workers right now.

Research the job

Spend time familiarizing yourself with the company you’re interviewing with. Check out their website and look for initiatives or programs you may want to mention during your interview.

This will also help you be ready when interviewers inevitably ask what questions you have for them, said Kathy Morris, a Maryland-based certified financial coach who does volunteer work with federal employees.

“Get to know the company and the things they do with their employees, customers,” she said. “Come into the door with a high-level knowledge of the company.”

Learn as much as you can about the interview process, too. Will it be virtual or in person? Will it involve a panel of interviewers, or just one individual? Will there be a technical assessment?

“The process will be different at every company, so they need to understand what they’re in for before they start,” said Michelle Amante, senior vice president of government programs at the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit that works to improve the federal government and civil service.

Practice telling your story

Explaining how the skills from your federal job translate to the private sector will take a little practice, but can help you craft a compelling narrative.

“Your story becomes your power,” Morris said. “You can talk about what brought you to this moment and why you feel that you are helpful in this moment.”

Keep in mind that not everyone in the private sector will be familiar with acronyms that are commonplace in the federal government, Amante said. You can use the “STAR method” to show how you navigated a problem at work in the past. The acronym stands for situation, task, action, result — the four steps you can use to briefly summarize what happened, how you approached the problem, what actions you took and how the situation resolved.

“You want to think of a project you worked on or that was part of your job where you had to communicate effectively with different people,” said Tanja Swain, an assistant director at Towson University’s Career Center.

Be sure to highlight the impact and result of your actions, Swain said, particularly if you can quantify it. If client satisfaction rose by 10% after you worked on a problem, mention that.

You should also have an answer ready if an interviewer asks you why you left your last job. No matter how painful the end of your federal employment may have been, it’s important to stay positive and have a concise response at hand, the experts said.

Morris suggests keeping it simple and straightforward: “As you know, there have been many changes in the government and, unfortunately, I was part of that change. Although I was sad to leave that position, I’m grateful to have had the time to serve in that position, and now I’m looking forward to my next journey,” she offered.

It’s a process

Your job search may drag on for a while, so try to establish a routine to keep busy, Morris said. Use your time to update your résumé and LinkedIn page or get a new professional headshot. Research the industry you want to break into and network with people who might be able to help, she said.

“If you are trying to survive in this chaos right now, focus on the things you can control,” she said.

Amante said federal workers who have spent a career in public service may need to reframe their thinking as they look for new jobs. Remember that your next job doesn’t have to be your next career.

“Look for an opportunity that will provide growth for you,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be forever.”

Get extra help if you need it

If you’re worried about your professional wardrobe, keep in mind that there are organizations that offer help. Sharp Dressed Man, a Baltimore nonprofit, offers free fittings Wednesdays at noon at 250 W. Dickman St.

“We get all walks,” said Christopher Schafer, the organization’s founder. “You never know who’s walking in the door.”

Women’s professional attire is available from Suited to Succeed, another Baltimore nonprofit.

Sharp Dressed Man focuses on a core population of citizens returning from incarceration, veterans, and people in rehabilitation, but help is available to anyone, Schafer said.

“If they get there, then they must need it,” he said.