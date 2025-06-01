Facing mass layoffs and a saturated job market, many Maryland federal workers are looking for help right now, whether it’s with dusting off job interview skills or saving money for difficult times.

Fortunately, there are events and resources available across the state, including many targeted directly at displaced federal employees. We’ve put a list together to help you keep track of what’s out there.

Here’s a calendar of upcoming webinars, job fairs and more for the month of June.

June 4

Howard County Career Fair

Job seekers can network with potential employers, get free professional headshots and access résumé help at this career fair. Register here.

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Howard Community College, Burrill Galleria (10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia)

Community College of Baltimore County virtual information session: CCBC Resources for Federally Displaced Workers

Learn about CCBC’s offerings and resources for federal workers, including short-term training programs, résumé support and more.

Time: 12-1 p.m.

Location: Online. Register here.

FedSupport webinar: Understanding the current legal environment and legal support options

Get details about the Rise Up Federal Workers Legal Defense Network, a group of employment lawyers and labor organizations that helps connect federal workers with legal help. The webinar will also help federal workers develop questions they can ask if they’re considering getting a lawyer for help with employment issues.

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: Online. Register here.

June 5

Maryland CASH Academy webinar: Money Management during Uncertain Times

While not specifically targeted at federal workers, this online resource can help anyone prepare their personal finances for a difficult time, whether because of illness or job loss.

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Location: Online. Register here.

June 12

Carroll County Workforce Development virtual job fair

This online job fair allows you to visit employer “booths,” apply for open jobs and request a meeting with potential employers.

Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Online. Learn more and register here.

June 16

Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation: Federal and Professional Hiring Expo

This in-person event lets participants meet with employers and learn about resources in Anne Arundel County and the surrounding area. Mini-workshops and résumé reviews will also be available. The event is free, but tickets are available here.

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel (7002 Arundel Mills Circle #7777, Hanover)

June 17

From Federal Employee to Franchise Owner: A Step-by-Step Guide to Business Ownership

This webinar from the Howard County Economic Development Authority and the Maryland Innovation Center offers guidance for federal workers interested in becoming franchise owners. The event costs $15 for Maryland Innovation Center members and $25 for nonmembers.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Online. Register here.

June 18

Mobilize Montgomery: Discover Montgomery County’s entrepreneurship resources

Federal workers considering their next steps can attend this webinar to learn about resources and funding tools available to help start a business in Montgomery County.

Time: 12-1 p.m.

Location: Online. Register here.

June 25

FedSupport webinar: Career Trends in the National Capital Region

The Partnership for Public Service and Northeastern University’s Arlington Campus teamed up to offer this webinar on current trends in the DMV job market.

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: Online. Register here.

Repeating events

The Resume Workshop & the Interview Workshop

Employ Prince George’s is offering résumé and job interview workshops throughout the month.

Time: Times vary, but you can find events here.

Location: American Jobs Center-Largo (1801 McCormick Drive, Upper Marlboro)

UMBC’s Paws & Pivot

The webinar series continues in June with Wednesday sessions on résumé strategies, careers in health IT and finding unexpected job opportunities.

Time: Most run from 12-12:30 p.m.

Location: Online. Register here.

Support for Workers Transitioning from Federal Employment

Maryland’s Department of Labor is continuing to offer weekly, three-hour virtual workshops for workers transitioning out of federal employment.

Time: Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Online. Get more details here.