Maryland officials are getting a clearer picture of the scope of loss from the Trump administration’s dismantling of AmeriCorps.

They said Thursday that the state will lose at least $12 million in grants and shed about 550 positions across more than 20 programs.

That’s about double what Gov. Wes Moore’s administration estimated last week in the immediate aftermath of AmeriCorps cuts.

State lawmakers and local organizations are calling on communities to fill the funding gap.

“What’s at stake here today is well beyond a specific program or policy — it’s a reflection of how we value service, volunteerism and building stronger communities,” Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said at a Thursday news conference. “They’re the threads that bind us together and that secure our democratic fabric. Right now, that fabric is under threat.”

Before the abrupt terminations, there were nearly 5,000 AmeriCorps members in 500 locations across the state, all funded by $16.3 million in federal grants, according to the AmeriCorps 2024-25 annual report for Maryland. That number is quickly shrinking as some organizations and programs shutter because they fully rely on funding from AmeriCorps.

Baltimore Corps, Frostburg State University, Montgomery County, Equity Now and 17 others were among those most immediately impacted by the cuts. State agencies such as the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation also received and disbursed AmeriCorps funds.

Some individuals, businesses and organizations have already made commitments to replace the lost AmeriCorps money, state officials said, including Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, which each committed $25,000.

So far, $80,000 has been raised for Elev8 Baltimore and the Digital Harbor Foundation, which also faced immediate interruptions to their programs and services, Ferguson said.

Maryland communities and children will feel the effects of the AmeriCorps cuts, said Alexandria Warrick Adams, executive director of Elev8 Baltimore. Elev8 Baltimore partners with schools to prepare students for high school, college and adulthood.

Digital Harbor Foundation, which works to bridge the digital divide in the city, lost eight AmeriCorps positions after cuts were announced. Jadona Burnham, director of AmeriCorps Services at Digital Harbor Foundation, said their partner programs and the community they serve were shocked by the abrupt terminations.

“These programs are not a waste of taxpayer dollars, but an investment in our communities with a positive return on investment,” Burnham said. “I urge you to consider what’s been lost. Not just the program, but vital support systems.”

Attorney General Anthony Brown is part of a lawsuit seeking to restore AmeriCorps funding after the Trump administration's cuts.

“The president is simply exceeding his authority,” Brown said. “Congress has funded these programs. They have the constitutional authority and power to appropriate dollars to programs and agencies to deliver those for the American people.”

The Trump administration is considering a full closure of AmeriCorps through sweeping budget cuts, as part of what the president has called his effort to root out waste, fraud and abuse.

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, entered the agency with plans to slash its nearly 600-person workforce by half or more, The Washington Post reported.

Within days of DOGE’s introduction to the agency, AmeriCorps announced it was placing 85% of its full-time staff on administrative leave as of June. Late last month, AmeriCorps terminated nearly $400 million in grants, leading to an abrupt end of terms for thousands of AmeriCorps members nationwide.

Ferguson — an AmeriCorps alum himself — said he found the slashing of the agency “deeply disheartening” and an “erosion of some of our fundamental American values.”