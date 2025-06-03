It’s a challenging time for many people in Maryland, with the Trump administration making steep cuts to federal jobs and program funding. For some, these cuts will bring new and unexpected financial pressures — which could make it harder to cover housing costs, especially amid a nationwide housing affordability crisis.

If you’re worried about being able to stay in your home, there are resources available in Maryland. Housing experts say it’s important to get help early, rather than waiting until you receive an eviction or foreclosure notice.

Here are some tips and resources to help with housing.

Learn about your options

First, the bad news. Much of the emergency funding you might have heard about to help people facing eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic has run out.

That federal funding was hugely successful in cutting the eviction rate in Maryland, said Matt Hill, an attorney who leads the Human Right to Housing Project at Maryland’s Public Justice Center. But it dried up in most jurisdictions a few years ago.

“There’s not a lot of financial resources out there for folks to prevent eviction anymore,” Hill said.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t ask for help.

You can call 211, Maryland’s hub for health and human services resources, or contact your local department of social services to learn about what is available.

There’s also a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. Here’s a list of those agencies, which offer free information about your options.

The state of Maryland also has a list of housing resources for federal workers, including help with energy bills and legal assistance for people facing eviction.

Reach out early

It’s important to reach out as early as possible, said Pamela Petty, the director of housing counseling at the St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center in Baltimore.

“Early contact and communication with services, an attorney or housing counseling is key,” she said. “We can’t stress that enough.”

Open your mail, even if you’re feeling anxious about having missed a mortgage or rent payment, Petty said. Ignoring the problem will make it worse, and your housing counselor will want as much information as possible.

You should contact your mortgage servicer as early as possible. You can ask your servicer to evaluate your eligibility for programs to avoid foreclosure, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.

If you’re a renter, you can also try talking to your landlord, though Hill advised using caution. Some landlords might decide not to renew your lease if you tell them you’re experiencing financial hardship, he said.

Maryland lawmakers had an opportunity to pass good-cause eviction legislation —which would have allowed local governments to pass ordinances preventing this — but failed to do so during the last legislative session.

Avoid scams and get creative

It’s important to be wary of scams and organizations that offer quick cash for your house, said Claudia Wilson Randall, the executive director of the Community Development Network of Maryland.

Wilson Randall also offered what she called “kitchen table advice:” Think creatively about ways to earn money during this challenging moment.

If you need to start a dog-walking service to earn a little extra money, do it. Maybe you need to rent out a spare room to keep your housing.

“These are ugly times, so there’s just some things that people are not going to want to do,” she said, “but the people who survive those times, they’re the people who innovate.”

Seek out legal help

There is also legal help if you end up needing to go to court over an eviction or foreclosure. Renters who are being evicted may be eligible for a free lawyer through Maryland’s Access to Counsel in Evictions program.

If you own your home, you can contact a nonprofit legal services provider to see if you qualify for free help. Either way, it’s important to get help as soon as possible, because legal proceedings can move quickly.

“Don’t wait,” Petty said. “Contact someone today.”