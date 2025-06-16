As current and former federal workers begin looking for new jobs, they may be wondering how to address the DOGE-shaped elephant in the room.

The government’s efforts to slash thousands of jobs and programs — and the public spectacle that’s accompanied the cuts — has created uncertainty and upheaval. Maryland workers have been hit especially hard.

How should job seekers talk about the Trump of it all with prospective employers? Workforce development experts say keep it simple.

“It’s part of their story,” said Laura Moreno-Davis, the director of communications for WorkSource Montgomery. “I think they should own their story and not be ashamed of it.”

The treatment of federal workers under the Trump administration has been the focus of media coverage for weeks, so many employers will already understand the broader reasons why many ex-feds are looking for work.

“I think they can be really honest,” said Kathryn Troutman, founder of the Resume Place, a federal résumé writing and coaching business.

“It’s really clear that people are being asked to leave, they’re not leaving on their own accord,” she said.

If asked specifically about why they left their last job, federal workers can briefly describe what happened and explain how they plan to pivot to a new career.

“My position was eliminated in a workforce reduction,” is a good starting point, Moreno-Davis said. Or they can say they were offered a buyout, a deferred retirement, or whatever applies to their situation.

“There’s no shame in that,” she said. “It wasn’t their fault. They don’t need to go into too much detail.”

It will take some time to process the emotions that come with losing a job and develop a new career narrative, she said, but that’s part of the process of reframing your story for a new chapter.

‘Look for accomplishments’

Many federal workers have highly transferrable skills and just need to look at their accomplishments differently to see how they translate to new roles.

To showcase those skills, ex-feds will need to switch from a lengthy federal résumé to a more compact one that’s useful in the private sector, the experts said. Some federal résumés are 30 pages long, making them especially difficult to trim to the ideal two pages, Troutman said.

“Look for accomplishments, some things they’ve done that are outstanding or interesting,” she suggested. “I look for things that might have saved money, created new programs or initiatives. I want that to be featured on the résumé.”

This is where having a good grasp on the career narrative you’re shaping comes into play, Moreno-Davis said. Being able to pick specific skills and achievements from your experience as a federal employee and tie them to the new role you’re seeking is key. If you’ve worked in procurement, being able to talk fluently about how your experience would translate to a new job is important.

“You’re selling yourself, so you’ve really got to know your story,” she said.

Federal résumé tips

Federal résumés are very different from those used in the private sector, Troutman said, so it can feel overwhelming to make the switch. In the federal government, résumés can be 10 pages or longer and more narrative-heavy, while most private-sector jobs are looking for a much shorter summary of your work history.

Troutman recommends keeping it to two pages and highlighting your on-the-job accomplishments instead of simply listing your previous jobs. Prospective employers will generally only look at the last 10 years, so you don’t necessarily need to include jobs from 20 years ago, she said.

You can also boost your chances by searching the job listing for keywords and using those terms in your résumé or cover letter, she said. With more companies using artificial intelligence to screen job applications, it’s extra important to match your application and relevant experience with the job listing.

There is also more targeted help out there, whether it’s résumé workshops or help prepping for interviews. Check out these events for Maryland federal workers in June if you’re looking for more assistance.