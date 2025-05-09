After its second bankruptcy in two years, the nationwide pharmacy chain Rite Aid plans to close its Aberdeen warehouse and lay off 363 employees.

According to a filing with state regulators, Rite Aid will close its distribution center at 601 Chelsea Road by June 4.

Rite Aid is one of Harford County’s biggest private employers. According to a 2024 financial report, the drugstore giant employed 900 people in Harford County.

Rite Aid’s bankruptcy will have ripple effects throughout the state. In addition to the 850,000-square-foot warehouse in Aberdeen, the company is looking to end its leases and offload 23 other properties in Maryland, according to a real estate listing.

That list includes seven pharmacies in Baltimore.

According to The Associated Press, the Philadelphia-based drugstore company emerged from bankruptcy last year, leaner and more focused on retail, but the company continued to struggle and returned to Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings earlier this week.

Rite Aid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.