Later this week, the moon will pass between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the northern hemisphere and blocking the sun from sight.

At least partially.

The eclipse, which will be visible early Saturday morning on the East Coast, is only partial — meaning there will be no moment of totality that creates a few minutes of darkness like last April.

Instead of a glimpse at the wondrous corona of the Sun, sky gazers will see the Sun take on a crescent shape as the moon transits, blocking part of its light.

But, depending on where you are, the partial eclipse may be hard to notice.

Where to see the partial eclipse

In Baltimore, the eclipse will peak at 3% coverage, according to NASA. And it will be early, too — 6:57 a.m. Sunrise that day is 6:55 a.m.

If you’re traveling this weekend, however, you’ll have an opportunity to see a slightly more dramatic eclipse.

Philadelphia will see 12% coverage, and New York will see 22% coverage.

Head up to New England, and you could even see 43% coverage in Boston or 64% coverage in Portland, Maine.

Because the sun will never, at any point, be entirely blocked by the moon, there will not be a point during this eclipse where it is safe to look at the sun without eye protection.

If you have eclipse glasses tucked into your junk drawer from last year, now’s the time to bust ‘em out. But be careful — they are not safe to use if either lens is scratched.

NASA does not endorse any particular source for eclipse glasses or other safe solar viewing, but says that any glasses used for viewing need to comply with ISO 12312-2 international standard.

The American Astronomical Society provides a list of safe solar viewers.

There will be a total solar eclipse visible from parts of Europe in August 2026, and it will be visible as a partial eclipse from the East Coast of the United States.

A total solar eclipse will not be visible again in the continental United States until Aug. 12, 2045.