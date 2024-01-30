A Baltimore startup caught the eyes of investors with promising cancer-screening technology. Now the company that bought it for $2.15 billion plans to lay off 58 workers and close the Baltimore operation by the end of March.

On Monday, Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences notified state regulators of the layoffs and closure of what began as Thrive Earlier Detection Corp.

Three researchers from Johns Hopkins founded Thrive to commercialize their cancer screening test in 2019 following the publication of its impressive cancer detection results. Thrive raised $110 million from investors that year, which was the biggest initial investment round by a technology developed at Johns Hopkins, according to a university newsletter.

At the time, Christy Wyskiel, executive director of Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, called it a “milestone moment in the development of Johns Hopkins’ biotech ecosystem.”

Thrive followed that up with a $257 million funding round in 2020. Later that year, Exact Sciences said it had reached a deal to acquire Thrive for $2.15 billion. Under the ownership of Exact Sciences, Thrive continued to operate in Baltimore in the same building as Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures.

Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures is an incubator for startups that helps experts commercialize their research, helping them to navigate patent applications, licensing and other business operations.

As of February 2022, Exact Sciences had 60 people working in a 35,000-square-foot lab at that building, according to the incubator. In a Monday notification to the Maryland Department of Labor, Exact Sciences said it was laying off 58 people and closing a facility at that address.

Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Exact Sciences said the firm decided to close its Baltimore office after a “thorough analysis of our lab and manufacturing operations.” The statement said operations will shift to the firm’s locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Madison, Wisconsin.

“Impacted team members will be supported with empathy and respect through the transition and will have the opportunity to apply for more than 300 open roles across the company, receive comprehensive severance packages, and outplacement services,” according to the statement.

Exact Sciences is known for its product Cologuard, an at-home screening test for colon cancer. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott explained how to use the Cologuard in a viral advertisement in December.