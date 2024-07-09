University of Maryland Faculty Physicians plans to announce Tuesday that it will move into space formerly occupied by Target at Mondawmin Mall, adding medical care to the resources flowing into West Baltimore communities that have struggled in recent years.

The office is expected to open a year from now and offer primary and specialty, dental and mental health care, plus other services. It will join other community services offered through a larger redevelopment by TouchPoint Empowerment Center, LLC, which is owned by Tim Regan, president and CEO of the Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., the local development giant.

TouchPoint will bring other community services to the area, which has worked to overcome crime and disinvestment since an uprising in the area following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries that he suffered in Baltimore Police custody. Target left in 2018, striking an economic and emotional blow to the Mondawmin area.

“We want to create a space, first, that people are comfortable in, where they feel seen and heard and valued,” said Dr. Esa M. Davis, associate vice president for community health at the University of Maryland, Baltimore and senior associate dean for population and community medicine in the university’s School of Medicine.

“We want to make sure they have all the services in one place, starting with a primary care doctor who can be their doctor and their family’s doctors,” she said. “They can get labs done, and dental services, and hooked up to mental health care. And if you need help establishing yourself with insurance, we have the ability to do that.”

Davis said the office has been in the works since the larger project’s inception. The idea, she said, is to complement other services. People come in for job training and need a physical or they mention a health need while they are taking advantage of another service in the building. They won’t have to travel out of their neighborhood to somewhere else in the city.

The new 17,000-square-foot “Health Village” will aim to boost access to a range of patients, from pregnant people to babies and seniors, she said. The emphasis will be on prevention, as many people without a regular doctor develop worsening conditions and rely on emergency care.

Primary care doctors will be based in the office, and specialists will be available in the areas of cardiology, endocrinology and gastroenterology. There will also be nutrition counseling, treatment of HIV and other infectious diseases, and mental health services.

“Social determinants of health — where people live, learn, work, and play — account for 50 to 60 percent of health outcomes and are a key driver of disparities in health,” said Dr. Mark T. Gladwin, the medical school dean, in a statement.

The move is part of the mission of the university’s School of Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical Center, he said, and “will enable us to provide accessible and equitable healthcare by bringing our physicians directly into the West Baltimore communities.”

The medical offices will join other future tenants in the Village at Mondawmin, including Whiting-Turner; CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, a large insurer; and Edenbridge PACE of West Baltimore, which provides services for older adults.

TouchPoint also provides space for local nonprofit groups to offer events and programs focused on everything from jobs for youths to literacy and housing.

Together, all the tenants will lease about three-quarters of the available space in the project, said officials, who also hope to sign a day care provider, restaurants and retailers.

The medical office will “significantly enhance the medical services available to the people of West Baltimore, reinforcing the Village’s role as a comprehensive hub for health, wellness and community resources,” Regan said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see this project continue to gain momentum as we welcome tenants who are committed to making a difference in this special community.”