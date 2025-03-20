Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young is set to host a town hall discussion about the future of the Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, both of which are headquartered in Woodlawn, part of his district.

More than 500 people have RSVP’d for the event, his office said. It is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn High School.

It will also be available on livestream.

Young’s office said U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Reps. Kweisi Mfume and Johnny Olszewski Jr. are slated to join him, as well as former Gov. Martin O’Malley, who briefly served as Social Security Administrator under former President Joe Biden.

They are set to discuss “potential economic impacts, and the future of SSA & CMS in our community,” Young’s office said in a news release.

Some 327,000 Marylanders work for the federal government, according to U.S. Census data. That’s about 10% of the state’s workforce.

About 10,000 people worked for Social Security in Maryland and roughly 4,000 at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as of last year, according to federal data. Together, those agencies would be Baltimore County’s largest employer, aside from the county’s public school system.

President Donald Trump and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency have vowed to slash federal spending, though some of the administration’s early moves are being shut down by courts.

Trump has promised not to cut Social Security or Medicare payments; Musk claimed on social media that such programs are rife with fraud.

Fiery town halls have erupted across the U.S. in response to the Trump administration’s proposed federal cuts, with passionate debates over the future of government programs like Social Security and Medicare.

Local, state and federal Democrats in Maryland have been holding dozens of job fairs and town halls related to the Trump administration’s plans.

Meanwhile many Trump voters and Republican officials, including Maryland’s sole GOP congressional member, Rep. Andy Harris, say Americans back a government overhaul.

”We hear a lot more from the people who say, ‘Please bring down, control the cost and size of government,’” Harris has said.

This story will be updated.