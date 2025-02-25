The Social Security Administration, headquartered near Baltimore, shuttered two offices, terminating or putting on leave nearly 200 federal employees.

Acting Commissioner Lee Dudek called the closures of the Office of Transformation on Monday and the Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity on Tuesday part of an effort to eliminate wasteful and duplicative offices.

The moves come after the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, entered Social Security last week as part of a broad effort to cut government spending. DOGE is also assessing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which, like Social Security, is based in Woodlawn.

A spokesman for the Social Security Administration said about 50 people in the Office of Transformation and about 140 people in the Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity have been placed on administrative leave.

Two people with knowledge of the cuts said they believe the civil rights office employees were terminated. The people asked for anonymity out of fear of being targeted by the administration.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the jobs in either office are tied to the Woodlawn headquarters.

In a statement Tuesday, Dudek called the Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity “duplicative” and said its responsibilities would be reassigned. In a statement Monday, he called the Office of Transformation a “prime example” of wasteful and inefficient spending.

Dudek, who has worked at the agency since 2009, became Social Security commissioner when its former leader, Michelle King, resigned after refusing to give DOGE employees access to department data, including beneficiary information.

Trump has promised not to cut Social Security or Medicare payments; Musk claimed on social media that such programs are rife with fraud.

Dudek said in a press release announcing his new position that DOGE is “a critical part” of Trump’s commitment to rooting out fraud, waste and abuse. CNN reported that Dudek wrote in a now-deleted LinkedIn post that he had worked with DOGE before becoming acting commissioner to help its employees understand the inner workings of the Social Security Administration.

Social Security’s Office of Transformation was “directly responsible for strategic guidance and oversight of enterprise-wide initiatives, addressing policies, business processes, and systems,” according to the agency’s online organizational manual. Top leadership positions have been vacant, an online organizational chart shows.

The Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity, led by Claudia Postell, provided “overall management of the SSA-wide programs of civil rights, equal employment opportunity, harassment prevention, reasonable accommodations, and disability services,” according to the manual.

Neither Postell, the deputy commissioner, nor Assistant Deputy Commissioner Tanya Lawrence immediately responded to requests for comment.

Civil rights offices in other federal departments also have been shuttered in recent days. Some 120 employees at the U.S. Department of Education were terminated or placed on administrative leave, including more than a dozen in the Office of Civil Rights, Education Week reported.

Current and former Social Security employees told The Baltimore Banner that they worry about the stability of their jobs after the federal government mandated the return to office five days a week, offered employees buyouts and recently sent emails asking all federal workers to provide “approximately five bullets” of what they “accomplished last week.”