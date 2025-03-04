The Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as an increase in the China levy, took effect just after midnight on Tuesday morning.
Those three countries are the U.S.’s top trading partners, and Maryland — home to one of the nation’s busiest car ports — could feel the effects of tariffs in the form of higher retail prices, reciprocal tariffs and less trade.
Overall, Maryland imports roughly $4 billion in products from Mexico and $3 billion from Canada each year, according to those countries’ U.S. embassies.
Here are the products flowing from Canada and Mexico into Maryland:
Canada 🇨🇦
Trivia: Maryland imports about $105 million in baked goods, including $3.4 million in waffles and wafers.
Aluminum and aluminum articles: $472 million
Wood and semi-finished wood products: $132 million
Nickel and nickel articles: $128 million
Furniture and bedding: $127 million
Softwood lumber: $125 million
Pasta, breads and cereal preparations: $123 million
Plastics and plastic articles: $112 million
Petroleum coke and bitumen: $83 million
Telephones and AV recording equipment: $77 million
Vegetables: $72 million
Source: Canadian embassy, 2023 figures
Mexico 🇲🇽
Trivia: Maryland’s total trade with Mexico is greater than the United States’ total trade with Greece.
Motor vehicles: $2.4 billion
Computer equipment: $680 million
Household appliances and miscellaneous machines: $360 million
Sugar and confectionary products: $80 million
Fruits and tree nuts: $80 million
Other: $400 million
Source: Mexican embassy, 2021 figures
Port of Baltimore 🚢
Nearly one-quarter of all tonnage shipped into the Port of Baltimore comes from China, Mexico or Canada. Many of those goods continue their journey to other states, making the port’s import numbers different and often higher than the embassy-reported numbers.
From Canada
Aluminum: $486 million
Petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen: $84 million
Cobalt: $28 million
Gypsum: $18 million
From Mexico
Cars: $4 billion
Trucks: $818 million
Sugars and solid sucrose: $79 million
Coffee: $19 million
Source: Maryland Port Administration — Port of Baltimore, 2023 figures
