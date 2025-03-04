The Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as an increase in the China levy, took effect just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Those three countries are the U.S.’s top trading partners, and Maryland — home to one of the nation’s busiest car ports — could feel the effects of tariffs in the form of higher retail prices, reciprocal tariffs and less trade.

Overall, Maryland imports roughly $4 billion in products from Mexico and $3 billion from Canada each year, according to those countries’ U.S. embassies.

Here are the products flowing from Canada and Mexico into Maryland:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Canada 🇨🇦

Trivia: Maryland imports about $105 million in baked goods, including $3.4 million in waffles and wafers.

Aluminum and aluminum articles: $472 million

Wood and semi-finished wood products: $132 million

Nickel and nickel articles: $128 million

Furniture and bedding: $127 million

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Softwood lumber: $125 million

Pasta, breads and cereal preparations: $123 million

Plastics and plastic articles: $112 million

Petroleum coke and bitumen: $83 million

Telephones and AV recording equipment: $77 million

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Vegetables: $72 million

Source: Canadian embassy, 2023 figures

Mexico 🇲🇽

Trivia: Maryland’s total trade with Mexico is greater than the United States’ total trade with Greece.

Motor vehicles: $2.4 billion

Computer equipment: $680 million

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Household appliances and miscellaneous machines: $360 million

Sugar and confectionary products: $80 million

Fruits and tree nuts: $80 million

Other: $400 million

Source: Mexican embassy, 2021 figures

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Port of Baltimore 🚢

Nearly one-quarter of all tonnage shipped into the Port of Baltimore comes from China, Mexico or Canada. Many of those goods continue their journey to other states, making the port’s import numbers different and often higher than the embassy-reported numbers.

From Canada

Aluminum: $486 million

Petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen: $84 million

Cobalt: $28 million

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Gypsum: $18 million

From Mexico

Cars: $4 billion

Trucks: $818 million

Sugars and solid sucrose: $79 million

Coffee: $19 million

Source: Maryland Port Administration — Port of Baltimore, 2023 figures