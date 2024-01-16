The Baltimore Sun Media Group has been sold to David Smith, a Baltimore County businessman and owner of Fox 45, according to a story in The Sun.

Smith, who is the executive chairman of Sinclair Inc., personally purchased the newspaper as well as its Capital Gazette newspapers in Annapolis, the Carroll County Times, the Howard County Times and the Towson Times from Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known for draconian cost-cutting measures. Sinclair owns more than 200 television stations, including Fox 45.

Alden purchased all of the Tribune Publishing Company newspapers in May of 2021 in a $633 million deal after Montgomery County businessman Stewart Bainum failed in his attempt to purchase The Sun and Tribune. Bainum then launched The Baltimore Banner in June 2022.

Smith was not available for comment. In an interview with The Sun, Smith said he had been interested in buying the media group two years ago.

“It is the first time in 38 years that The Sun has been under local ownership,” Publisher Trif Alatzas said in the announcement to staff.

The Sun said Smith intends to invest in the paper, increasing coverage of local communities and investing in investigative work.

Smith has given generously over the years to conservative and local causes through his David D. Smith Family Foundation. Tax forms obtained by the Banner show since 2015 he has given $581,000 to Young Americans for Liberty, $536,000 to Project Veritas, $150,000 to Turning Point USA, and $121,000 to Moms for Liberty.

He’s also given $413,000 to the GBMC Foundation, $208,200 to the Baltimore Humane Society, $205,000 to the House of Ruth Maryland, and $145,900 to the Living Classrooms Foundation.

“While this news came as a surprise, we are eager to learn more in the days to come,” said Christine Condon, a Sun reporter and unit chair of one of the newspaper’s unions. “The Sun has a proud history of journalism that holds the powerful accountable, and we would expect any new owner to help us preserve those values.”

Smith told The Sun he will be joined in the newspaper venture by one partner, with an undisclosed share of ownership: Armstrong Williams, a well-known conservative political commentator who hosts a nationally syndicated television show on Sinclair network affiliates.

Last summer, as former mayor Sheila Dixon appeared on Fox45 to tease another run for mayor against incumbent Brandon Scott, she sat alongside Williams in an hour-long segment.

The conservative commentator couched most of his questions with praise for Dixon and criticism of current elected officials, at one point asking Dixon to look into the camera “to tell the voters of Baltimore why Sheila Dixon should be elected mayor again, if given the opportunity.”

In an interview with the Baltimore Banner after the July segment aired, the former mayor said that Armstrong had been supportive of her campaign in the past. “You want to recruit anybody who wasn’t supportive of you or who didn’t know you or who had a false perception of you,” Dixon said at the time, adding that she would speak with any news outlet that approached her.

This story will be updated.