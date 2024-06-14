A group of more than 600 doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center voted to form a union, according to a preliminary vote tally.

The tallied vote came in Thursday night as 628 voting for and 19 against. To win union certification, they needed just a simple majority of those who chose to vote.

Ari Goldstein, a third-year family medicine resident, called it an “emotional day” for the doctors at medical centers, adding that organizers put “countless hours” into the union effort. It’s the first unionization of residents and fellows in Maryland, according to a statement by the American Federation of Teachers Maryland, which will represent the doctors.

“We will continue to seek the advancement of patient care interests as we now have a true seat at the table,” Goldstein said. “We look forward to quickly coming to a contract agreement with UMMC so there is no distraction from residents and fellows doing what we do best: being an irreplaceable cog in the machinery of this hospital.”

Kenya Campbell, president at AFT-Maryland, said the organizing committee worked diligently for years.

“Our state federation is excited to work with these brilliant medical minds to deliver great outcomes for workers that will only result in a better UMMC,” Campbell said. “Most importantly, better quality of care for the surrounding community that relies on residents and fellows to keep us healthy and safe.”

Hospital management said the university respects their decision and will bargain in good faith.

“UMMC is proud of the Graduate Medical Education program we run across our two campuses and of the talented and compassionate individuals who make up our Resident and Fellow Physicians,” Bert W. O’Malley, president and CEO of the medical center, said in a statement. “We will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of their future success.”

The group, called the University of Maryland Resident and Fellow Alliance, is composed of resident physicians and fellows at the hospital’s two campuses in Baltimore.

Organizers said from the beginning they had a “super majority” of support within the potential union. As the election, which took place Wednesday and Thursday, got closer, the group garnered support from high-profile public officials, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Zeke Cohen, a city councilmember and candidate for City Council president.

The doctors at UMMC will be the first such organized group in Maryland. Organizers with the union have said it will fight for higher wages and improved benefits such as health care costs and retirement plan matching.