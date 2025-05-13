President Donald Trump’s tariffs have been so volatile and potent that Under Armour is hesitant to predict how it will fare over the next year.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel company said Tuesday that it could not provide a financial outlook for its fiscal year that began April 1, “given the significant uncertainty that tariffs create concerning potential shifts in consumer demand and rising product costs.”

Many large companies across the U.S. are scrapping earnings forecasts amid tariff uncertainty.

Under Armour reported a loss of $67.5 million and revenue of $1.18 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter. Both figures beat Wall Street expectations. Overall last fiscal year, the company reported a loss of $201.3 million and revenue of $5.16 billion.

Trump has introduced — and paused — many tariffs during his four months in office, which has particularly affected sportswear companies like Under Armour that manufacture almost all of their products overseas.

“The tariff rates, they’re pretty much temporary at this point,” Chief Financial Officer David Bergman said during an earnings call Tuesday. “They may change significantly, so we don’t feel it’s prudent to give [an] outlook that will also have to change and be adjusted kind of announcement to announcement.”

In response to the levies, Under Armour executives said Tuesday that the company is considering “mitigation strategies,” which could include some price increases and restructuring where it manufactures goods.

Pressed by analysts for more detail on what it expects over the next year, company executives instead focused on the next quarter.

During its most recent fiscal year, the company saw a 9% decline in revenue, which narrowly beat its own projection a year ago. The brand is in the midst of what it hopes will be a major brand overhaul.

However, Trump’s sweeping tariffs have added uncertainty. On one day, the company’s stock price tanked 18%, though it has since rebounded.

Under Armour executives said Tuesday that about 30% of its volume is sourced from Vietnam, 20% from Jordan and 15% from Indonesia, with the remaining third coming from various countries.

Trump instituted a hefty 46% tariff on products from Vietnam and a 32% tariff on Indonesia — although both are paused until July — while Jordan faces a 20% levy.

“We are proactively evaluating a range of mitigation strategies,” Bergman said. “This includes exploring potential cost sharing initiatives with key partners, diversifying our sourcing footprints and minimizing exposure to affected regions where feasible, and examining targeted price adjustments to protect margins in areas with unique pricing power.”

Under Armour was among dozens of companies that signed a letter two weeks ago asking Trump to exempt footwear from tariffs, calling the situation an “emergency.”“Given the nature of the U.S. footwear industry, American footwear businesses and families face an existential threat from such substantial cost increases,” the letter stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.