Walgreens closed three of its pharmacies in Baltimore this past week as part of its plan to shutter about 1,200 stores over the next two to three years.

The store at St. Paul and Fayette streets, the Walgreens at North Avenue in East Baltimore and the location in Hampden have all closed their doors.

The closures exacerbate the trend of shrinking pharmacy access in the city. Two Rite Aids shut their doors last October.

Read the full story on WYPR.org, a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.