Walmart is closing its Towson store on Putty Hill Avenue in April, saying the location did not meet performance expectations.

On Wednesday, the company said its decision was based on several factors including “current and projected financial performance, non-lease renewal, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores.”

The store and pharmacy will close to the public on April 5. Pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to other Walmart locations, the company said.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our store in Towson, Maryland,” said Alicia Anger, global communications director with Walmart, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve them at any of seven other locations across the area, on walmart.com and through delivery to their home or business.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The company said no additional closures are planned for the region at this time.

Walmart said the Towson store’s more than 200 employees will be paid through June 14. Employees who do not transfer to another Walmart store after that date will receive severance.

Baltimore Banner editor Carrie Mihalcik contributed to this report.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.